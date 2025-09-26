Insiders report the Jazz would trade Walker Kessler in a deal for Austin Reaves

In less than a month, the 2025-26 NBA season will officially begin. After a disappointing end to their 2024-25 campaign, the Los Angeles Lakers are eager for success.

To address a need at center, the Lakers signed free agent DeAndre Ayton this offseaosn. Ayton is expected to pair well as a lob-threat big man alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James. However, one league source believes Los Angeles has interest in another frontcourt player. According to Lakers Daily, the team would try to trade for Jazz’s Walker Kessler during the 2025-26 season.

Walker Kessler is still on the Lakers’ radar heading into 2025-26

With the 22nd pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Walker Kessler was selected by the Grizzlies out of Auburn. On draft night, Kessler was traded to Utah. That is where the 24-year-old has spent the first three seasons of his career. Kessler is entering its fourth year in 2025-26. He’s played in 196 games and made 120 starts for the Jazz. Kessler’s 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game in 2024-25 were a new career-high for the former first-round pick.

Earlier this week, Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that the Jazz are not expected to reach an extension with Walker Kessler. That means Kessler will become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season. However, one league source predicts that Kessler could end up in a new city. Reportedly, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Walker Kessler.

In each of the past two seasons, Los Angeles has attempted to trade for Kessler. They’ve been unable to reach an agreement. Lakers Daily reports that the team will try again during the 2025-26 season. Utah apparently wants Austin Reaves and two first-round picks in exchange for Walker Kessler. That’s a steep asking price for a center who is limited offensively.

Barring a major change, the Lakers’ roster for the upcoming season is set. If the team starts to struggle in the frontcourt, GM Rob Pelinka could contact the Jazz. There’s no guarentee Utah will part ways with Walker Kessler. For now, the 24-year-old is still part of Jazz’s roster. Their first game of the 2025-26 season is Wednesday, October 22, vs. the LA Clippers.