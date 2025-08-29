Insiders report the Mavericks are actively trying to trade Jaden Hardy

As the 2025-26 season is approaching, the Mavericks are still making tweaks to the roster. NBA insiders have reported that the team is interested in re-signing Dante Exum.

To make that happen, Dallas likely has to part ways with a valuable role player. NBA insider Jake Fischer mentioned former first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper as a trade candidate this offseason. Fischer also said the team could look into trading former second-round pick Jaden Hardy. He just finished his third season with the Mavericks.

Will Jaden Hardy play for the Mavericks in 2025-26?

Dallas could explore trading Jaden Hardy, per @JakeLFischer “The Mavericks committed in early July to re-signing guard Dante Exum to bolster their backcourt to cope without Kyrie Irving (knee) for the season’s first few months but need to shed one of their 15 standard contracts… pic.twitter.com/eoFIjXkRSr — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 28, 2025

With a second-round pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Kings selected Jaden Hardy. Instead of playing in college, Hardey followed the path of Phoenix’s Jalen Green and played for the G League Ignite. On draft night, Hardy was traded to Dallas, and that is where he’s spent the first three years of his professional career. Harrdy has appeared in 178 games and has made 15 starts.

NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the Mavericks are interested in re-signing Dante Exum. When Dallas signed D’Angelo Russell this offseason, the team hard-capped themselves at the second apron by using the taxpayer mid-level exception. Their salary cannot go over a certain number in 2025-26. That’s why the team is exploring trade options to re-sign Exum.

Jaden Hardy was genuinely an above-average guard in a Western Conference Finals. A young 6’4” willing shooter with a quick-release that can get into the paint when needed sounds like the type of player this team could use next season. pic.twitter.com/WavfmXCC45 — Dereck Lively II Muse (@DL2Muse) August 7, 2025

One player on the chopping block for the Mavericks is Olivier-Maxence Prosper. The 23-year-old was the 24th pick in the 2023 NBA draft by Dallas. Prosper has played in 92 games and has made five starts. However, Jake Fischer also mentioned Jaden Hardy as a trade candidate. Hardy just finished his third season with Dallas.

For his career, Hardy shoots a solid .381% from beyond the arc. That’s production that another team would be happy to trade for. Last offseason, Hardy signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Mavericks. He’s set to make $6 million annually starting in 2025-26, and he has a player option in 2027-28. Will Dallas move on from Jaden Hardy this offseason, or will he be a member of the Mavs next season?