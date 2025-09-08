Insiders say the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Miami’s Andrew Wiggins

During the 2024-25 season, Miami and Golden State traded two of their top players. The Warriors sent Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson to the Heat in exchange for Jimmy Butler.

Upon arriving in Miami, Andrew Wiggins made 17 starts for the Heat. He’s under contract for $28.2 million in 2025-26 and has a $30.2 million player option in 2026-27. Recently, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Lakers have an interest in a player like Andrew Wiggins. If Miami made Wiggins available for trade, Los Angeles may try to acquire him.

The 2025-26 season will be Andrew Wiggins’ 12th year in the NBA and his second with Miami. Between the Warriors and Heat in 2024-25, Wiggins started 60 games. He averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers have shown interest in signing a two-way wing player. Stein specifically mentioned Andrew Wiggins from the Miami Heat.

He noted that the Lakers want to add a talented wing who can help raise their ceiling with Luka Doncic. One target on their radar ahead of the 2025-26 season is Andrew Wiggins. The former first overall pick has a championship pedigree. He won a title with the Warriors in 2022 and was a pivotal piece on that Final-winning roster. That was also Wiggins’ first and only all-star selection in the 2021-22 season.

At his best, Andrew Wiggins is a legitimate two-way player who impacts winning basketball. That’s why Los Angeles is showing interest in the 30-year-old. The Lakers’ championship window is wide open with Luka Doncic on the roster. Marc Stein noted that Los Angeles has changed their stance on accepting contracts past the 2025-26 season in free agency or trades. However, Andrew Wiggins could be an outlier.

As of now, this is all hypothetical. The 2025-26 season is well over a month away. Andrew Wiggins could be Miami’s best player next year, and they might keep him. Or, Wiggins could struggle with Miami and then get a change of scenery with the Lakers. We’ll have to wait and see how the 2025-26 season begins for Miami and Andrew Wiggins.