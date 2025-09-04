Insiders say the Pistons are showing interest in the Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons took a massive step forward in 2024-25. After winning 14 games the previous season, Detroit went 44-38 this past year. They tripled their win total in just one season.

The Pistons lost to the Knicks in the first round of the 2025 playoffs. Despite an early exit, Detroit still has momentum heading into 2025-26. On a recent episode of the Zach Lowe Podcast, the NBA insider discussed rumors surrounding the Pistons this offseason. Lowe noted that Detroit has interest in Utah’s Lauri Markkanen. Could he be the missing piece to make the team a true threat in the East?

Sources report the Pistons are interested in Utah’s Lauri Markkanen

Former first-round pick Lauri Markkanen is set to enter his 9th professional season in 2025-26. It will be his fourth year with the Jazz. In Utah, Markkanen has averaged 23.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He’s started all 168 games he’s played in for the Hazz. NBA insider Zach Lowe predicts the 28-year-old will be one of the hottest names on the trade market in a few months.

For the Pistons to acquire Lauri Markkanen, Zach Lowe said a few dominoes must fall. First, the Jazz must have a poor record through the first two to three months. This offseason, the team parted ways with John Collins and Collin Sexton. There is a real possibility that the Jazz struggled to start the 2025-26 season. Additionally, Zach Lowe said Lauri Markkanen needs to improve his production next season for the Pistons to be fully convinced in a trade.

Lauri Markkanen eyed by Detroit Pistons as $185M trade could reshape NBA title chase Pistons Eyeing Lauri Markkanen in Potential $185M Trade The Detroit Pistons are in the midst of a transformative offseason, one marked by aspirations of competing for ahttps://t.co/oC80tJPaMG pic.twitter.com/GuldbduMNM — M Sports (@MSports_all) August 26, 2025

After averaging 23.2 points per game in 2023-24, Markkanen’s scoring average dropped to 19.0 last season. While his production slipped last year, Markkanen has been playing well at EuroBasket 2025. Zach Lowe said that it is a positive sign heading into 2025-26. Markkanen is averaging 25+ points and at least eight rebounds per game for Finland.

What would the Pistons have to give up to acquire Lauri Markkanen from the Jazz? He is far and away Utah’s top player. Sources around the league have predicted Detroit might have to trade two players and draft capital to acquire Markkanen. Not many seven-footers can move and score the ball like he can. He would be an elite addition to the Pistons’ roster. Are they in a position to make a trade for the one-time all-star PF?