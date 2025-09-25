Insiders say ‘There has never been a whisper’ of Nikola Jokic leaving Denver

With a 50-32 record in 2024-25, the Nuggets finished fourth in the West. Denver made the conference semi-finals but lost in seven games to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During the 2025 offseason, Nuggets’ MVP center Nikola Jokic opted not to sign a three-year, $212 million contract extension. Because he turned down that deal, there has been speculation that Jokic wants to leave Denver. However, NBA insider Zach Lowe reported that “there has never been a whisper” of Nikola Jokic wishing to part ways with the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic has no plans to leave the Denver Nuggets for another team

Last season was Nikola Jokic’s 10th season with Denver. Back in 2014, Jokic was famously drafted in the second round during a Taco Bell commercial. Since then, the 30-year-old has become one of the most dominant centers in NBA history. He’s a seven-time all-star, three-time league MVP, and one-time NBA champion. During the 2025 offseaosn, Jokic turned down a massive contract extension from the Nuggets. This raised speculation around the league.

Recently, NBA insider Zach Lowe shared information about Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. He mentioned how Denver’s front office was fine with their MVP center waiting to sign an extension. Jokic explained how it did not financially make sense for him to sing this summer. Instead, they’ll talk extensions during the 2026 offseason. Despite all that has happened in Denver, Zach Lowe doesn’t see a world where Nikola Jokić parts ways with Denver.

That’s even with the coaching change and roster turnover after the 2024-25 season. Former head coach Michael Malone was fired weeks before the regular season was over. Additionally, general manager Calvin Booth was also fired. Denver’s roster also saw some turnover this offseason. Nikola Jokic remains committed to Denver through the changes. Zach Lowe said Nuggets fans should relax knowing Jokic through the 2026-27 season.

He’s set to make $55 million in 2025-26 and then $59 million the following year. Nikola Jokic is everything to the Nuggets. As a center, he led Denver in points, rebounds, and assists per game in 2024-25. It was the first time Jokic averaged a triple-double in a single season. The 2025-26 season is important for Denver. They want to remain contenders in the West to re-sign Nikola Jokic. Denver’s first game in 2025-26 is October 23 on the road vs. the Warriors.