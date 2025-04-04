Iowa Basketball Ushers in New Era with Key Transfer Additions

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been very active in the transfer portal since adding new head coach Ben McCollum from Drake.

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball program is undergoing a significant transformation under newly appointed head coach Ben McCollum. In a strategic move to revitalize the roster, McCollum has successfully recruited several standout players from the transfer portal, notably bringing in talent from his previous tenure at Drake University.

Bennett Stirtz: A Dynamic Leader Joins the Hawkeyes

Leading the influx of new talent is Bennett Stirtz, the former Drake star guard and Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. Stirtz’s decision to follow McCollum to Iowa underscores the strong bond between player and coach. Reflecting on his commitment, Stirtz expressed his loyalty and belief in McCollum’s system, stating, “Just wanted to stay loyal to him. I think his system that he runs, and point guards that he has had in the past, obviously works for me.”

Bennett Stirtz can do EVERYTHING on the court at an elite level. Stirtz averaged 19/4/5 and led Drake to 31 wins this year and is following Ben McCollum to Iowa. The #1 Transfer is one of the early favorites for Big Ten POTY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M22gZJtqnm — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 27, 2025

During his standout season at Drake, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game, shooting an impressive 39.5% from beyond the arc. His performance was pivotal in leading the Bulldogs to a 31-4 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance. Stirtz’s transition to Iowa is anticipated to bring a significant boost to the Hawkeyes’ backcourt, providing both leadership and scoring prowess.

Cam Manyawu: Strengthening the Frontcourt

In addition to Stirtz, the Hawkeyes have secured a commitment from forward Cam Manyawu, another former Drake player. Manyawu, standing at 6-foot-8, brings versatility and athleticism to Iowa’s frontcourt. Over his two collegiate seasons, he has demonstrated consistent performance, averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game at Drake.

Manyawu’s journey has seen him develop into a reliable contributor, and his familiarity with McCollum’s coaching style is expected to facilitate a seamless integration into the Hawkeyes’ system.

Kael Combs: Adding Depth to the Guard Position

Further bolstering the roster, Iowa has welcomed guard Kael Combs from Drake. Combs, who began his collegiate career at Wyoming before transferring to Drake, brings experience and depth to the Hawkeyes’ guard rotation. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-4 guard is poised to make an immediate impact.

The trio of Stirtz, Manyawu, and Combs not only enhances Iowa’s talent pool but also brings established chemistry from their time together at Drake. This continuity is invaluable as McCollum implements his system and fosters a cohesive team environment.

Stirtz highlighted the importance of team dynamics under McCollum’s leadership, noting, “He gets all his [team] to buy in. It’s bigger than one person. It’s a team game, obviously, but everyone is just so unselfish.”

Looking Ahead: Expectations for the Upcoming Season

As the Hawkeyes prepare for the upcoming season, the integration of these key transfers is expected to play a crucial role in the team’s performance. McCollum’s track record of success, combined with the infusion of familiar talent, positions Iowa to be competitive in the Big Ten Conference.

Kael Combs – Iowa Transfer The 6’4 guard averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 12.9 minutes per game during his sophomore season at Drake He hasn’t had the largest role, but he has shown an ability to get downhill and finish at the rim pic.twitter.com/DKyFDf1LZW — Joe Jackson (@joejacksonCBB) April 2, 2025

The Hawkeye faithful eagerly anticipate the impact of these additions, hopeful that the blend of new talent and experienced leadership will usher in a new era of success for Iowa basketball.