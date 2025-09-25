Iowa State starting point guard Tamin Lipsey will miss four to six weeks after suffering a Grade 2 right MCL sprain at practice Tuesday, the school announced.

Tamin Lipsey Could Return For Cyclones’ Season Opener

Lipsey, 22, could return for Iowa State’s season opener against Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 3. The Ames native has started all 103 of his career games and is the Cyclones’ all-time steals leader with 237.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Lipsey is entering his fourth year.

During his sophomore year in the 2023-24 season, he averaged career highs of 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.7 steals, and 31.4 minutes per contest in 36 games.

In Iowa State’s 68-64 win over VCU on Nov. 23, 2023, he also recorded a career-high 22 points on 8-of-16 (50%) shooting from the floor and 2-for-5 (40%) from 3-point territory.

Last season, Lipsey averaged 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals, and 31 minutes per game while shooting 48.4% from the field, 33.1% from deep, and 75.8% at the foul line.

Lipsey Impressed Iowa State Coach T.J. Otzelberger

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger had high praise for Lipsey after the Cyclones’ 82-59 win over Utah on Jan. 7. He posted 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 33 minutes of action.

“Tamin was particularly amazing how he stood out guarding the basketball, hunting down rebounds, driving the ball force, getting to the foul line, making plays,” he said.

“I felt like it was his best game probably this year, honestly, because his mentality set the tone for the game and everybody else on both sides of the basketball. That’s the resilient warrior that he’s been for us.”

Lipsey, a 2024 All-American, has battled injuries throughout his career.

He tore an ACL in high school and has sustained a number of injuries in college, including a shoulder issue that required surgery, a broken thumb, and a groin strain that limited him last March.

Iowa State is expected to open the season ranked in the Top 25 with Lipsey as well as fellow starters Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic all returning from last year’s squad.

The Cyclones finished 25-10 (13-7 in Big 12) in the 2024-25 season.