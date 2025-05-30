Many would argue that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the greatest modern power forward of this era, but in a recent interview on his own podcast show alongside Baron Davis, Draymond Green explained his reasoning for why the Milwaukee star isn’t the best player in that position right now.

“I’m going to disagree,” he told his co-host on The Draymond Green Show. “And the reason I disagree is this. Giannis has played in an era where it kind of became positionless basketball. And I don’t necessarily think that Giannis is a power forward and has been [during his career]. And that’s why I disagree with that.”

The Warriors star then added: “Because Giannis is one of the greatest players of this era, and the game was kind of positionless. What made people start calling Giannis a power forward is because you had to start putting power forwards in the center [position] on Giannis [to guard him].”

The Bucks forward certainly possesses a diverse set of skills, as he’s not only able to penetrate the rim as he pleases, but he’s also proven himself as an elite ball handler. Throughout NBA history, it is uncommon to witness an athlete that combines his size and speed, which is why he’s already earned two league MVPs.

Green is convinced that Giannis is one of the best players in the NBA right now, but he doesn’t view him as a true power forward. “The team that you build around Giannis because his skillset is so great driving and getting downhill, that you put a lot of shooting around him,” he told Davis.

“So then when people look at the game, they’re like, ‘Oh, well Jrue Holiday must be this position, and Chris Middleton must be this position, and Brooke Lopez is the five,’ ok great, so Giannis is a power forward. “But if you look at the great power forwards. Giannis doesn’t play like Tim Duncan,” Draymond insisted.

The Golden State forward then compared him to the likes of Kevin Garnett, insisting that Antetokounmpo plays a different game of basketball. One thing for sure is, the modern game relies on players like the Milwaukee star, who can play multiple positions on court.