Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs the Golden State Warriors? The Phoenix Suns star looks set to miss Tuesday’s showdown with his former club.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight?

No, Durant has been ruled out of tonight’s final regular season meeting against the Warriors with an ankle sprain.

Durant suffered the injury in a loss to the Houston Rockets on March 30 and hasn’t featured since, which was initially expected to keep him on the sidelines for one week.

It is now nine days and counting since that game and the 36-year-old is still yet to make his return, suggesting there could be more than meets the eye here.

This will mark the fourth straight Suns outing Durant is absent from amid a six-game losing streak, which will very likely result in Phoenix missing out on the postseason entirely.

Durant has featured in 62 of 78 Suns games this season, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists a night on 53% shooting from the floor and 43% from downtown.

In those 16 games the 15-time All-Star has missed, the Suns are 2-14. Despite that, there’s every chance we’ve already seen Durant play in a Suns uniform for the final time.

Phoenix are likely to move on from Durant this summer after two years and teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat are expected to be players in the trade market.

WATCH: ESPN’s Shams Charania reveals Durant trade possibilities

“There’s going to be changes coming to Phoenix barring a miracle finish to the year. … From a roster perspective, that’s going to start with Kevin Durant.”@ShamsCharania shares some trade possibilities for Kevin Durant as the regular season closes 👀 (Via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/EzXlYRqylR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 2, 2025

The Suns are two losses away from being eliminated from Play-In contention and with a fully fit Warriors side to face tonight, that reality is going to hit very soon.

In three games against the Warriors this season, Durant has averaged 23.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

‘KD’ spent three years in the Bay from 2016-2019, winning two NBA Championships, two Finals MVP awards and etched his name as one of the all-time greats.