Is the Phoenix Suns’ projected win total in 2025-26 too low?

Later this month, players around the league will start reporting to their respective training camps. For the most part, rosters are set for the 2025-26 season.

This offseason, the Suns parted ways with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Phoenix won 36 games last season and missed the playoffs. Ahead of 2025-26, their win total is surprisingly low. Sports betting sites have the Suns’ win total at 31.5 games next season. Is this number too low for Phoenix in 2025-26?

Will the Suns win more or fewer than 31.5 games in 2025-26?



Following a 36-46 finish in 2024-25, the Suns parted ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer after one season. Phoenix has fired its head coach in three consecutive offseasons. Ahead of 2025-26, the front office hired former Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott as their new head coach. This offseason, the team parted ways with two talented players in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The narrative in Phoenix is that the team will struggle in the 2025-26 season.

Sports betting sites reflect that, with Phoenix’s win total at 31.5 games next season. In the 2024-25 season, only two teams in the West finished with fewer than 30 wins. That was the Jazz and Pelicans. Even in a down year, the Suns still managed to have 36 wins in 2024-25. Though they’ve lost some talent, what’s stopping Phoenix from reaching its win total?

Last season, Phoenix had the oldest roster in the NBA. By parting ways with Durant and Beal, the team’s average age is near 25 years old heading into 2025-26. Two players who are expected to have large roles in their first season with Phoenix are Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Both were full-time starters for Houston before they were traded this offseason.

Green and Brooks don’t have the same offensive prowess as Durant and Beal, but they will give the Suns excellent effort. Last season, the Suns had one of the lowest-rated defenses in the league. Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks were part of the league’s top defenses last season. Compared to years past, the Suns will have a new identity in 2025-26. Even with a new head coach and players on the team, Phoenix’s 31.5 win total still seems low.