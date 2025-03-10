Is Twitter Down Monday? X Users Face Another Major Outage

Twitter, the social media platform known as X, is experiencing its third outage on apps and websites Monday. It didn’t take long for the NBA community to notice, as users have been unable to access ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania’s account or NBA Central’s page.

Is Twitter Down On Monday? When Will X Be Fixed?

According to DownDetector.com, X appears to be down for the third time today with multiple users reporting. There is currently no official timetable announcement for repairs.

Attempting to visit the website or load news posts through the app has failed repeatedly. The host server was potentially hacked, which is affecting all account users across the globe.

However, as of 1:30 p.m. ET, the site could be available for some users along the east coast of the United States. NBA fans knew the problem was on Twitter’s end when Instagram and YouTube continued to work just fine.

What Is The Status Of X Not Working?

Per DownDetector.com, reports from the third Twitter outage recently peaked at 34,584 reports at 12:53 p.m. ET. The previous peak was 29,497 outage reports at 11:55 a.m.

The peak was during the second outage at 39,962 outages reported at 9:57 a.m. The first outage was reported around 5:57 a.m. on Monday morning and reached 22,766 reported outages.

Reports indicate 57% citing app issues, 32% website blackouts, and 11% server connection problems.

More Than 50% Of The Issues Were Reported Via X’s App

More than half of the issues were reported on X’s app, and about 33% were reported on the website. Right before 10:30 a.m., some users reported the platform back online, while others reported the site was still down for them.

By 10:40 a.m., outage reports decreased to around 1,000. Reports began increasing again at 11:01 a.m., and around 11:16 a.m., 25,000 people reported the platform was not working for them.

The reasons behind the outages are not immediately clear.