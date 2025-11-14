Isaiah Joe’s Return Supercharges Thunder’s Elite Start

Sharpshooting Impact on OKC’s Offense

The Oklahoma City Thunder have opened the 2025-26 season with a blistering 12-1 record, looking every bit like the defending champions. After surviving early back-to-back double-overtime wins against Houston and Indiana, the team has shifted into a dominant rhythm. A major reason is the return of guard Isaiah Joe, whose shooting has widened the floor and elevated the Thunder’s overall efficiency.

Joe missed the first five games with a left knee injury suffered during preseason, yet he has shown zero lingering effects. In eight games off the bench, he is averaging 16.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while hitting 40.8% of his three-point attempts. His quick integration has helped restore Oklahoma City’s perimeter identity.

Numbers That Show His Value

Joe has already produced three 20-point outings. One of his strongest performances came against the Los Angeles Lakers at Paycom Center, where he posted 21 points and five assists while knocking down four threes on 10 attempts. His ability to pull defenders toward the arc has visibly changed the Thunder’s spacing.

The statistical gap with and without him is striking. With Joe available, Oklahoma City has shot 36.8% from three in eight games. In the five games he missed, the team managed only 28.8% from deep — an eight-percent difference that reflects how much Joe’s gravity matters. His presence gives the Thunder’s offense a more natural rhythm, especially when the ball is in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands.

A Perfect Fit Next to an MVP

Joe’s spacing feeds directly into Gilgeous-Alexander’s strengths. The reigning MVP thrives in drive-and-kick situations, and Joe’s willingness to fire from any spot gives defenses difficult decisions. Joe’s shooting threat keeps help defenders glued to the perimeter, creating wider driving lanes and cleaner reads for Gilgeous-Alexander.

Even More Upside Ahead

What makes Oklahoma City’s early surge more impressive is the context. The Thunder are doing this without Jalen Williams, who is out for the season. They have also been missing Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins for the past week. The team expects both players back, which could push its ceiling even higher.

For now, Joe’s return has been one of the clearest catalysts in the Thunder’s explosive start — and his shooting continues to bend defenses in all the ways Oklahoma City needs.