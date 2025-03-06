Ja Morant Feels Return Against Thunder Came Too Soon

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant feels his return to action was a bit premature.

After a week on the sidelines, Morant played in the Grizzlies’ 120-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night. He finished with 24 points, three rebounds, and six assists. He also shot 8-for-22 from the field and had five turnovers.

Speaking to the media after the game, Morant feels he may have rushed his comeback because of pain he’s been feeling in his shoulder.

“Terrible,” Morant said of his return. “I should have been out. But I was out there. Regardless of out, in — there’s going to be something said.”

The 25-year-old suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder on Dec. 27. He has yet to play more than five games in a row all season.

Other Factors Contributing To Morant’s Early Return?

One has to wonder if Morant was feeling extra pressure to return. Jaren Jackson Jr. was recently diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain and has been deemed week-to-week as a result. One second in the West, the Grizzlies have now dropped to fourth with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets ahead.

The team has now lost four straight games.

On the season, Morant is averaging 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.2 steals. From an effective field goal percentage standpoint, this is the least efficient season of his career. He is shooting under 50 percent on twos and a woeful 28.4 percent from three.

Grim Season Outlook

Morant did not shy away from revealing the pain he’s been dealing with.

“I’ve played like this all season, honestly,” Morant said. “It is what it is. Got to get the win.”

Perhaps the biggest worry is his answer to whether he felt it would be an ongoing problem for the remainder of the season.

“I don’t know,” was his response.

The Houston Rockets are only a game behind in the battle for homecourt advantage. The surging Golden State Warriors post-Jimmy Butler trade aren’t far behind, either.

Memphis faces a conundrum knowing that it needs Morant at his best to put up a strong showing in the post-season, but also risk falling down the standings if they go an extended period without having either of Jackson Jr. or Morant available.