Two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant is the Memphis Grizzlies player whose home was burglarized by the seven men from Chile charged by the U.S. Department of Justice for organizing break-ins at the homes of prominent professional athletes across the nation, a league source confirmed to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Confirms Ja Morant Is “Professional Athlete 6” In FBI Complaint

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ Sports on Thursday that officers responded to a reported burglary “at the home of a Memphis Grizzlies player,” and “Detectives are actively investigating the case, pursuing leads, and working to identify those responsible.”

In addition, the Daily Memphian reported earlier Thursday that a senior law enforcement official familiar with the investigation confirmed Morant was “Professional Athlete 6” identified in an FBI complaint filed Jan. 30 in the Middle District of Florida.

During pregame availability Thursday evening in Indianapolis, Memphis officials told ESPN that Ja Morant had no comment about the news. The Grizzlies are playing at the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in their first game since the All-Star break.

Burglars Stole Jewelry, Watches, And Luxury Bags Valued At About $1 Million

According to the complaint, Morant’s home was burglarized sometime after 4 p.m. on Dec. 19. The Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors 144-93 that night in Memphis. The burglars stole “jewelry, watches, and luxury bags valued” at about $1 million, according to the complaint.

A spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said weeks ago that deputies responded to a reported burglary at a home in an unincorporated part of the county. Deputies had declined to release the name of the player or the address during an active investigation.

Although the FBI complaint doesn’t name the athletes, court documents list various burglaries that have already been made public involving Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, as well as Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, and one Grizzlies player.

Three Men Posed With A Safe, Jewelry That Were Allegedly Stolen From The Home Of Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis

Per an FBI news release, the groups often separated into smaller units to commit several burglaries. Seven Chilean nationals were charged Tuesday with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and could face up to 10 years in prison.

The complaint includes a photo of three of the men posing with a safe and jewelry that were allegedly stolen from the home of Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

Some of the men were also arrested in January after a traffic stop in Ohio on state charges for allegedly breaking into the home of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. In that case, four of the men were found to be in the country illegally, according to a court affidavit filed in Clark County, Ohio.

The FBI had issued warnings to sports leagues about the crime organizations last year, saying athletes’ homes were being targeted due to the perception that they might have high-value items.

According to court documents, the DOJ identified the seven suspects as:

Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 24

Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 20

Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 27

Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 22

Bastian Orellano Morales, 23

Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, 24

Sergio Ortega Cabello, 38

If convicted, each suspect faces up to a decade in federal prison.