Since no one else has been willing to risk it all for the spotlight, Mac McClung has decided to take over the All-Star Weekend’s Slam Dunk contest for the past three years, becoming the first-ever player to conquer the title for three-consecutive campaigns.

This past Saturday night, the Orlando star beat rookie Stephon Castle in the final round in San Francisco. The 26-year-old has opted to jump over cars and people in order to secure the title, even dunking two basketballs at once, while spinning and twisting in the air.

However, once upon a time, this competition witnessed the best players in the NBA going toe-to-toe with one another. Inspired by McClung’s historic three-peat, Ja Morant posted online saying he ‘might’ just consider going for the Slam Dunk gold in next year’s All-Star Weekend.

Please save us Ja… Ja Morant 2026 Dunk Contest 🙏

Incredibly enough, the contest’s ratings have barely been saved by a G-League star who has only played a total of three NBA games in his entire career. Which is why league commissioner Adam Silver wishes to attract the best athletes to participate in the notorious challenge.

Other than the Memphis guard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zach LaVine also took notice at McClung’s third consecutive title, hinting to participate in the event in 2026. “Mac might make me decide to dunk,” Morant posted on his X account.

“Zach & AG wassup,” Ja then followed it up by calling out the Sacramento star and Denver’s Aaron Gordon. Both these players were the ones responsible for saving the dying event back in 2015 and 2016. “Thinking I might have too again…,” the two-time slam dunk contest champion responded.

However, this caught the eye of Bucks superstar Antetokounmpo, who wants to join the party. “If you do it. I’ll do it with you,” said the two-time league MVP and NBA champion on Morant’s original post. “Just gotta warm up for three weeks prior to the contest.