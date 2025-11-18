Ja Morant Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Not Looking To Move All-Star

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly not interested in trading star guard Ja Morant, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Memphis, however, could potentially make Morant available amid coaching drama, a calf strain injury, and 4-10 start to its season.

Grizzlies Have Yet To Make Ja Morant Available For Trade

The Grizzlies announced Monday that Morant will be reevaluated in two weeks after suffering a Grade 1 right calf strain in the first quarter of Saturday’s road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Morant, 26, had been dealing with right ankle soreness prior to the calf strain. With the Murray State product now sidelined, one would think that Memphis brass would consider exploring a trade.

However, Windhorst says everything has been quiet.

“I have not heard that Morant is available,” Windhorst revealed on The Rich Eisen Show. “I don’t know everything, and I wouldn’t say I know everything that’s going on. But I have not heard he’s available.”

A source close to the team told Dallas Hoops Journal that Morant “hates” playing for Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo. The former first-rounder has been frustrated with Iisalo’s decision to reduce his playing time.

Earlier this month, the Grizzlies issued Morant a one-game suspension due to conduct detrimental to the team. Morant served his suspension in a loss at Toronto on Nov. 2.

Morant Could Force His Way Out Of Memphis

Per Spotrac, Morant is earning $39.5 million this season and is in the third year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract. His deal also includes a 15% trade bonus.

Since Morant’s contract doesn’t carry a no-trade clause, the Grizzlies could end up dealing their star guard when and if the seven-year veteran forces their hand.

The NBA community witnessed this last season with Jimmy Butler.

In 12 games (all starts) this season, Morant has averaged just 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and a career-low 28.8 minutes per contest. He’s also shooting only 35.9% from the field and 16.7% from deep.

In Memphis’ 128-122 season-opener victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22, he recorded a season-high 35 points on 13-for-20 (65%) shooting from the floor and 7-of-8 (87.5%) from the foul line.

Per Basketball Reference, Morant hasn’t appeared in more than 61 games in any of the past four seasons. The South Carolina native served an NBA suspension in 2023-24, then appeared in only nine games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

He was also limited to 50 games last season.