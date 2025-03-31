Ja Morant was ‘out’ on the Memphis Grizzlies before they fired Taylor Jenkins

At the end of last week, the Memphis Grizzlies parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins. The 2024-25 season was his sixth year with Memphis.

On the latest edition of the Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon discussed Ja Morant’s future with the Grizzlies. MacMahon mentioned how Morant was reportedly “out” on the Grizzlies even before they fired Taylor Jenkins. Is Morant’s relationship with the front office salvageable or will they end up trading the all-star this offseason?

Can the Grizzlies find a way to keep Ja Morant happy?

With the second pick in the 2020 NBA draft, the Grizzlies selected Ja Morant out of Murray State. The PG has been a star since he entered the league. Over the last two seasons, Morant has missed significant time. Partially due to a suspension but a majority of his time missed is due to injury. In 2023-24, Morant made just nine starts for Memphis. This season, he’s made 44 starts and has missed 30 games.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon shared that there has been speculation about Ja Morant’s future with the Grizzlies. MacMahon reported that another NBA GM told him that Morant was “out” on Memphis before they fired Taylor Jenkins. He noted that there have been rumblings all season long that Morant is unhappy with the team. Additionally, Morant reportedly “hates” the offense the Grizzlies are running this year.

Despite how Morant feels about the Grizzlies, the team has had success in 2024-25. They are 44-30, fifth in the Western Conference. The team will be in the playoffs. Just how far can Ja Morant carry them? Memphis has eight games left this season, including a matchup on Monday vs. the Celtics. In 44 starts this season, Morant is averaging (22.3) points, (4.2) rebounds, (7.5) assists, and (1.2) steals per game.