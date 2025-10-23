Defensive specialist Jaden Springer is back on the open market after the New Orleans Pelicans made a late roster change on Thursday, placing the 23-year-old guard on waivers.

Early Promise and Limited Opportunity

Springer entered the 2021 NBA Draft after one season at Tennessee, where his athleticism and defense caught the attention of scouts. The Philadelphia 76ers selected him in the first round, but he joined a veteran-heavy roster chasing a title under Doc Rivers.

Breaking into that rotation proved difficult. Springer appeared in only two games as a rookie and spent most of the year in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats.

In his second season, Springer’s minutes rose slightly, logging 16 appearances for Philadelphia. Despite flashes of potential, consistent playing time never came. During the 2023–24 season, he averaged 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in just under 12 minutes per game.

A Journey Through Contending Teams

Before the 2024 trade deadline, the Sixers sent Springer to the Boston Celtics. He joined another contender and later celebrated a championship with the team, though his role was minimal. Over parts of two seasons, he appeared in 43 games for Boston.

At the 2025 trade deadline, Springer was dealt to the Utah Jazz, where he finally saw more time on the court. In 17 games, he averaged 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds, shooting 41 percent from the field. After the season, Utah waived him. The Pelicans quickly picked him up, but his stay in New Orleans was brief.

What’s Next for Springer

Springer remains one of the youngest free agents available. With four years of NBA experience and 110 games played, he’s still viewed as a developmental prospect. His defensive skills and athletic upside could draw interest from rebuilding teams seeking affordable depth.

If he clears waivers, Springer will enter NBA free agency once more. At 23, his career still has time to evolve—whether that’s through another NBA opportunity or a fresh start overseas.