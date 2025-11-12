Miami Looks to Capitalize on Cleveland’s Injuries

The Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers meet again Wednesday night in South Beach, but the Cavaliers arrive severely shorthanded. Cleveland will be without Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Max Strus, and Jaylon Tyson, while Larry Nance Jr. remains questionable.

Despite missing key players, the Cavaliers can still be dangerous, and Miami knows not to underestimate undermanned teams. The Heat have dealt with their own injuries, yet they continue to start the season strong, relying on depth and defensive discipline.

Slowing Down De’Andre Hunter

When facing a depleted team, it’s easy to relax. Miami’s biggest challenge will be staying locked in defensively against De’Andre Hunter, who has become Cleveland’s primary scoring option in this situation.

Hunter has hurt Miami before, particularly with his mid-range game and aggressive paint touches. The Heat used Tuesday’s practice to build a defensive scheme aimed at cutting off his drives early. If Miami can limit Hunter’s rhythm inside, it will force the Cavaliers’ role players to take tougher shots from deep — something the Heat’s defense can live with.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Keeps Building His Case

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been one of the league’s most consistent bench players to start the season, quietly making a push for Sixth Man of the Year consideration. The rookie’s footwork, balance, and composure have translated to scoring against nearly every defensive look.

With Cleveland missing its top wing defenders, Jaquez should have plenty of chances to attack off the dribble and create inside. Unlike Monday’s matchup — where Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen clogged the paint — Jaquez will see clearer lanes this time. Expect him to be aggressive early and continue his strong start.

A Chance for a Rookie Debut?

If Miami builds an early lead, first-round pick Kasparas Jakucionis could finally make his NBA regular-season debut. The rookie impressed in preseason with his passing vision and tempo control, including a 10-assist game against San Antonio.

Jakucionis fits perfectly into Miami’s fast-paced system, and fans are eager to see him in action. Still, as coach Erik Spoelstra often preaches, the Heat can’t take any opponent lightly — even one missing half its rotation.