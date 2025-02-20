Toronto Raptors fans are still waiting for the latest Jakob Poeltl injury update following the All Star break, while Fantasy Basketball fanatics are growing impatient with the uncertainty surrounding his absence.

Jakob Poeltl Injury Update

The Toronto Raptors may be relying on RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes as its chief points scorers, but the absence of Jakob Poeltl has been felt in recent weeks.

The Austrian missed a string of games in the lead up to the All Star break – five straight contests on the sideline to be exact – in which Toronto prevailed in just one.

His team-leading 10.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per-contest have been integral to the Raptors keeping its head just above water, although the latest defeat to the Cavaliers condemned Toronto to a 38th loss of the season.

A push for the play-in tournament will require a significant upturn in form, although the Raptors faithful are still none the wiser as to when Jakob Poeltl will return.

The Raptors are current +1100 to make the play-in tournament, according to NBA sportsbooks.

He gave a post-practise interview on Wednesday and suggested he is “feeling good” and is “getting his wind back” having missed consecutive games, although there has been no confirmation as to his return.

Jakob Poeltl this Season: 14.2 PPG

10.1 RPG

2.8 APG

61 FG% Best Season of his Career. pic.twitter.com/c9J6n6QZfR — RaptorsMuse (17-38) (@RaptorsMuse2) February 20, 2025

Jakob Poeltl Fantasy Basketball Owners Accuse Raptors of ‘Tanking’

Social media is awash with accusations aimed at the Raptors, particularly from disgruntled Fantasy Basketball managers who are awaiting an update on Jakob Poeltl’s injury.

One sub-Reddit was particularly eye-opening, with one user saying: “The raptors are serious with tanking. If they can avoid playing him, they will.”

Another user responded with a similarly pessimistic view: “They will be doing this with all their main guys. Raptors are not trying to win and don’t care about building chemistry with their core group. They are tanking for the best pick. I don’t expect shutdowns necessarily but any little bump or bruise they will be sitting extra.”

This of course is likely to be hyperbolic given he shared a positive update in his interview on Wednesday, but as Toronto’s season prospects dwindle, it is hard not to ignore the possibility of ‘tanking’ its performances for a favorable NBA Draft pick.