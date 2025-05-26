Jalen Brunson Overwhelmed by ‘Knicks in 6’ Chants After Game 3

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson could barely hear himself speak during his Inside the NBA postgame broadcast at Gainbridge Fieldhouse following Sunday night’s 106-100 road win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Jalen Brunson Scored 36 Points Despite Foul Trouble

After the Knicks rallied from 20 points down to cut their series deficit to 2-1, fans were heard chanting “Knicks in six!” all throughout Indiana’s arena.

“Jeez, they’re loud. I can barely hear myself think right now,” said Brunson, who recorded 36 points, three rebounds, and 11 assists in 38 minutes of action.

“It’s an emotional game, it’s a long game. Things can happen, things cannot go your way. You can easily crash out, or you can respond the right way.”

“Jeez, they’re loud!” 😆 “Knicks in 6” chants are still ringing around Grainbridge Fieldhouse 👏 pic.twitter.com/UErrofyp20 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2025

Brunson was moved to the bench after the third quarter for picking up his fifth foul.

In Game 2, Brunson posted his 18th 30-point playoff game with New York, passing Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing for the most 30-point playoff games in Knicks history.

Teams that lead 2-0 in the conference finals have a 76-6 all-time record in the series. No team has lost the first two games at home and come back to win a series in the conference finals.

However, the Knicks aren’t going down without a fight.

Karl-Anthony Towns Put Up 20 Points In The Final Frame

Brunson, the Clutch Player of the Year, made a layup with 7:10 to play to finally give New York an 89-88 lead, and New York trailed only two more times the rest of the night.

The Knicks never led by more than four until the final free throws with 2.6 seconds left.

In addition, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter.

“It’s a true test when you’re down 20-plus,” Towns said. “Tonight was the kind of night where he had to have that never-say-die attitude. They put me in great spots to succeed, and I just wanted to capitalize on the opportunity.

“All of us are just trying to do whatever it takes to win, get ourselves back in the game. We wanted to put ourselves in a position to where at the end of the game we found ourselves with a chance of winning.”

Game 4 is Tuesday night in Indianapolis.