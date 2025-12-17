The New York Knicks clinched the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup with a 124-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas. New York trailed by double digits in the third quarter but dominated late to secure the trophy. The victory ended a long dry spell for the franchise and gave fans something big to celebrate this season.

Brunson Leads the Way

Point guard Jalen Brunson was the heartbeat of the Knicks’ run. He scored 25 points and handed out eight assists in the final while also grabbing rebounds and playing smart defense. The media panel voted him NBA Cup MVP, with nearly all ballots in his favor. His steady play and leadership showed throughout the tournament.

Brunson saw the Cup win as more than just another trophy. “I’m very excited. It’s a goal of ours we get to check off. It’s an important stepping stone for us. We can still learn from this game and get better as well,” he said after the game.

Jalen Brunson on winning the NBA Cup: "I'm very excited. It's a goal of ours we get to check off. It's an important stepping stone from us. We can still learn from this game and get better as well"

Road to the Title

Before the championship game, Brunson lit up the semifinals. He scored a season-high 40 points to push the Knicks past the Orlando Magic, continuing a streak of at least 30 points in four straight games during Cup play. His scoring outburst helped the Knicks secure the final spot and build confidence heading into the championship.

The Knicks’ supporting cast was crucial too. OG Anunoby led all scorers in the final with 28 points, and players like Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek, and Mitchell Robinson supplied key scoring and energy. Together, they helped fuel the late surge that decided the game.

What It Means

While the NBA Cup isn’t the NBA Finals, this win still holds weight for a Knicks team that has struggled for postseason hardware. Coach Mike Brown and the players have talked all season about building momentum and toughness, and this result gives them proof they can close out big games.

Brunson and New York now shift focus back to regular-season play. The Cup could be the spark that pushes this team deeper into playoff contention and draws more MVP attention to Brunson’s standout season.