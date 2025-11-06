Jalen Green Expected To Make Suns Debut Against Clippers

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green has been upgraded to probable for Thursday’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. If he is able to play, it would mark Green’s season debut and first official game with the Suns.

Jalen Green Has Been Out Due To A Right Hamstring Strain

Green arrived in Phoenix as part of the historic seven-team trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, and he was expected to be a major part of the Suns’ new offense.

However, a right hamstring strain has kept Green on the sidelines since early in training camp. He missed all of camp as well as the first eight games of the season.

First-year head coach Jordan Ott has had to shuffle around players in the starting lineup while Green and fellow former Rocket Dillon Brooks have been out with injuries.

Injury Update: Jalen Green (right hamstring) is probable for tomorrow's game against LAC.



Brooks remains sidelined due to the core muscle strain that has caused him to miss the last five games.

Green, a fifth-year shooting guard, holds career averages of 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 307 career regular-season games (all starts) with Houston.

The former first-rounder played in all 82 regular-season games the past two campaigns.

He was Houston’s leading scorer last season, averaging 21 points on 42.3% shooting from the floor and a career-best 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Devin Booker Hopes To Spend Entire NBA Career With Suns

Green looks forward to playing alongside Devin Booker, who told Nick Friedell of The Athletic before Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors that he wants to spend his entire NBA career with the Suns.

Booker drew parallels between his journey with Phoenix and Stephen Curry’s with Golden State.

“I was adopted as an 18-year-old coming in,” Booker said. “I was embraced through tough times, all the way to making a Finals run. The city watched me grow up. I enjoyed growing up in the city. I’m sure Steph can say a lot of similar things about this area.”

Booker, who is in his 11th season, believes Curry will finish his Hall-of-Fame career with the Warriors. The 29-year-old also wants it that way with the Suns.

“I don’t think he’s going anywhere,” Booker said of Curry. “And I don’t think I am either.”

The Suns visit the Clippers on Saturday after hosting them on Thursday night.