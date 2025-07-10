Jalen Williams has come to an agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a five-year, $240 million Rookie Max extension. The deal could be worth as much as $287 million based on meeting certain incentives. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

According the The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, all five years are guaranteed. There are no player or team options.

This now secures the Thunder’s ‘Big Three’ for the long haul. Both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren recently came to terms on their own extensions.

Williams had a tremendous third season for the Thunder, averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career and also made the All-Defensive Second Team. The championship capped off a sensational run for the 23-year-old.

His biggest tests were expected in the postseason and he delivered on both ends. Williams proved himself a strong secondary scorer behind Gilgeous-Alexander and excelled defending multiple positions on the other end.

Williams’ biggest moment in the spotlight came in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. With the series against the Indiana Pacers squared at 2-2, Williams erupted for 40 points, six rebounds and four assists to help the Thunder to a 3-2 series lead.

Clock Starts Now For Thunder Championship Window

While Oklahoma City can rest easy knowing the franchise’s three best players are secured, the window to win has crystallized.

The Thunder will be under the luxury tax next season while they try to defend their title. However, they currently project to have a payroll of $246 million in 2026-27, which would take them past both the first and second apron.

This is where team president Sam Presti’s accumulation of draft picks will come to the fore. He will have to find a way to manage the salary cap around Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren to ensure a window past the 2026-27 season.

According to ESPN salary cap expert Bobby Marks, some of this pressure is aided by having $77 million in non-guaranteed contracts when that time comes.

This is the new era ushered in by the latest collective bargaining agreement, where the math will be tested just as much as the talent on hand.