Now we can understand what it takes to become such a versatile and disciplined athlete like Jalen Williams, as the player admitted he had never even tasted alcohol before. However, he promised his Thunder teammates we would finally drink if they ever won a championship together.

Said and done, the young forward now knows what it feels to get drunk, as the third-year NBA star recently admitted to drinking during Oklahoma City‘s title celebrations. During Monday’s interview on Fadeaway World, he revealed how the entire moment was “a blur.”

“Actually just had my first drink, so I’m like working on that,” the 24-year-old shared in a postgame interview, visibly tired but still amused by the magnitude of the celebrations. Nevertheless, he said all the drinks he had were “disgusting” and doesn’t plan on celebrating with alcohol much longer.

Jalen Williams drank alcohol for the first time after winning the NBA Finals “I drank a little bit, took a couple shots, champagne, I had beer, it was all disgusting. Ima stick to Shirley Temples.” (Via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/ZCHxIzKuVr — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 24, 2025

Despite OKC’s celebrations, an NBA insider was impressed by how controlled the championship squad was after winning the franchise’s first-ever title. “That was the most tempered locker room I’ve seen after any championship,” wrote Marcus Thompson II in an article for The Athletic.

Even though most of the spotlight has gone over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who earned both league MVP, Finals MVP and the scoring champion title, he decided that he wanted to share the recognition with his co-star Williams. The young forward deservingly earned his first All-Star selection this year, and was fundamental during the team’s playoff run.

“Jalen Williams is a once in a lifetime player,” SGA said on the podium during the ESPN broadcast. “Without him, without his performances, without his big-time moments, with all his big-time shotmaking and defending, everything he brings to this team—we don’t win this championship.”

The 26-year-old then shared a bold statement, sharing the honor of being the MVP with Jalen. “This is just as much my MVP as it is his. We’ll share this one for a very long time,” he assured, before embracing Williams with a strong hug in front of the Paycom Center’s audience.