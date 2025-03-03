NBA Headlines

Jalen Williams scored a career-high 41 points in the Thunder’s win on Sunday evening

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Updated35 mins ago on March 03, 2025

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder were on the road Sunday evening to face the Spurs. Oklahoma City has the top record in the Western Conference this season.

After a 146-132 win, the team’s record improved to 49-11. OKC is 8-2 in their last 10 games and has won three straight. Against San Antonio on Sunday, one-time all-star Jalen Williams had the best offensive performance of his career. He scored a career-high 41 points vs. the Spurs. Williams must continue to develop confidence so he can step up for the team in the postseason.

OKC’s Jalen Williams scored a career-high 41 points against the Spurs


With the 12th pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Thunder selected Jalen Williams out of Santa Clara. The 23-year-old has played in 203 career games for OKC and has 190 starts. Williams has started all 128 over his last two seasons. In 2024-25, he played in 57 of the team’s 60 games.  Williams is averaging a career-high (21.3) points, (5.5) rebounds, (5.2) assists, and (1.7) steals per game.

On Sunday night, the Thunder were on the road to face the Spurs. It’s usually Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who leads the team in scoring each night. His (32.3) points per game leads the NBA this season. However, it was all-star SG Jalen Williams’ night with a career-high 41 points to lead the Thunder. Williams was 15-24 from the field and was 4-8 from beyond the arc.

It’s been a career-best season for Williams and the Thunder love to see him improve. The team has been building the roster for several seasons. Oklahoma City looks to be the top team coming out of the West this season barring a major collapse. During the playoffs, OKC will rely heavily on Williams to give them offensive production. Opposing teams will try and take SGA out of the game. If that happens, the team will need Williams to step up. Just how far can the Thunder go in the playoffs?