Jalen Williams Undergoes Wrist Procedure, Out 10–14 More Days

Thunder Star Faces Minor Setback



Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams will miss at least another 10 to 14 days after undergoing a follow-up procedure on his right wrist, the team announced Friday. The operation removed a screw that was causing irritation during the final stages of his recovery.

Dr. Steven Shin performed the procedure at Cedars-Sinai Health in Los Angeles, with Thunder medical personnel in attendance. Shin also handled Williams’ original surgery in early July to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his shooting wrist. The 23-year-old played through the injury during Oklahoma City’s postseason run, which ended with an NBA championship.

Strong Start Without Their All-NBA Wing



Despite missing one of their stars, the Thunder have opened the season with a 6–0 record, showing impressive depth and resilience. Head coach Mark Daigneault has leaned on reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to carry the scoring load, while young players such as Ajay Mitchell and Chet Holmgren have stepped up in extended roles.

Williams remains an integral part of Oklahoma City’s long-term plans. Last season, he averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, earning both All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive Second Teamhonors. His versatile play and two-way consistency helped the Thunder rise from a rebuilding team to a legitimate title contender.

Extension and Eligibility Concerns



In July, Williams signed an extension to his rookie contract that includes supermax escalators if he earns another All-NBA selection. However, NBA rules require players to appear in at least 65 games to qualify. Missing the first 11 games of the season puts that incentive at risk, though the Thunder are prioritizing his long-term health over short-term awards.

The organization expects to reevaluate Williams in mid-November, hoping he can return shortly after if recovery continues smoothly.

Focus on Health and Continuity



Williams’ return will add another dynamic scorer and defender to an already dominant roster. For now, Oklahoma City is thriving with its “next man up” mentality. Once Williams rejoins the lineup, the defending champions could become even more dangerous as they aim to repeat their success.