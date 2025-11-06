James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are out on Thursday for the Phoenix Suns

To begin the 2025-26 season, the Los Angeles Clippers are 3-4. The team is coming off a 126-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

In that game vs. OKC, the Clippers were without all-star SF Kawhi Leonard. He is recovering from an ankle injury. NBA insiders announced that Leonard is out again on Thursday night vs. the Suns. However, Los Angeles will be missing another key piece of their roster. James Harden is listed as out on Thursday due to personal reasons. The Clippers will be without their top two players when they face the Suns.

Los Angeles is without James Harden and Kawhi Leonard on Thursday

LA Clippers injury report for tomorrow at Phoenix: OUT

James Harden – Personal Reasons

Kawhi Leonard – Right Ankle Sprain

Jordan Miller – Left Hamstring Strain

Kobe Sanders – Right Knee Sprain — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) November 6, 2025



When the Clippers play the Suns on Thursday night, the team will be without James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. That’s a massive blow to Los Angeles’ overall production. Leonard leads the team in points and steals per game in 2025-26. Additionally, Harden is second on the team in points per game and leads the Clippers in assists. For the 2025-26 season. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game.

Leonard suffered an ankle injury on Monday, November 3, vs. Miami. He played 37 minutes and finished with 27 points in a 120-119 loss to the Heat. Thursday night will be the second straight game Leonard has missed due to an ankle injury. Starting PG James Harden is unavailable on Thursday due to personal reasons. This will be his first game missed of the 2025-26 season.

James Harden (personal reasons) and Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain) are both out for the Clippers. No Bradley Beal on the injury report in his return to Phoenix. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) November 6, 2025



James Harden is averaging 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. While it’s only seven games into the season, Harden is shooting .417% from beyond the arc. He’s never finished a season shooting over .400% from deep. Can the 36-year-old change that in 2025-26? Unfortunately, the Clippers will be without the services of James Harden on Thursday.

Los Angeles will rely heavily on Bradley Beal. Kris Dunn, and Chris Paul against the Suns. In four starts for the Clippers in 2025-26, Bradley Beal is averaging just 8.0 points per game. That is by far the lowest average of his career. Without Leonard and Harden on Thursday, expect Bradley Beal’s scoring numbers to increase.