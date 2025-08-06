James Harden Tribute Court Unveiled During China Tour

During his 2025 UNO Tour with Adidas in China, veteran NBA guard James Harden was surprised by an outdoor basketball court in Guangzhou, featuring a massive mural of the former MVP himself.

James Harden Court Design A Nod To UNO Slogan

According to the Los Angeles Clippers, designer Yin chose the UNO Tour imagery for the court design, with the tour slogan “Under No One” displayed on one sideline.

The slogan also pays tribute to Harden’s No. 1 jersey number. The court was unveiled in the rain, and Harden appeared perplexed as officials removed the tarp that covered it.

The court reveal 💥 @adidasHoops Designer Yin chose the 2025 UNO Tour imagery for the court design and the baselines display the tour slogans: "Under No One" and 登峰造极!



“Thank you, guys. I know it’s rain, you guys here supporting me, I love you so much,” Harden told the hundreds of fans in attendance after the reveal.

Days earlier, thousands of people headed to a Guangzhou City mall to see Harden, who autographed his signature Adidas sneakers along with jerseys.

“You guys never cease to amaze me, every time feels like the first time … I just hope you know the love is reciprocated,” Harden wrote in an Instagram post.

Harden Has Been Going On China Tours Since 2019

Since 2019, Harden has been going on China tours to celebrate the latest release of his signature Adidas shoes.

During a 2023 visit, Harden, who then played for the Philadelphia 76ers, went viral for calling out Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey prior to being traded to the Clippers.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said during the Adidas media. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Harden’s teammate, Kawhi Leonard, is also expected to make a stop in China as part of his Asia tour and will reportedly be joined by Portland Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen.

Harden Re-Signed With Clippers On A Two-Year, $81.5 Million Deal

In June, Harden re-signed with the Clippers on a two-year, $81.5 million contract after declining the $36.3 million player option from his previous deal.

His new deal carries a 2026-27 player option worth $42.31 million and is partially guaranteed. It becomes fully guaranteed on July 11, 2026. The contract includes a 15% trade bonus as well.

Harden, who turns 36 on Aug. 26, earned All-NBA Third-Team honors last season after averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in 79 appearances with the Clippers.

In Los Angeles’ 123-115 home win over the Detroit Pistons on March 5, he recorded a season-high 50 points on 14-of-24 (58.3%) shooting from the floor and 6-for-13 (46.2%) from 3-point territory.