Jay Wright has decided to step away from being a full-time television analyst after three years to devote more time to his administrative role at Villanova University.

Jay Wright Joined CBS Sports, TNT Sports In 2022

Wright was hired by CBS Sports and TNT Sports as a college basketball analyst in 2022. He was a game analyst during the regular season before moving to the studio for the NCAA Tournament.

On Thursday, Wright posted this statement on X:

“After three amazing years with CBS Sports and TNT Sports, I’ve decided to step back from full-time broadcasting. It wasn’t an easy call, but it allows me to focus on my role as a Special Assistant to the President at Villanova — and to spend quality time with my family.

“Huge thanks to CBS Sports and TNT Sports teams. They’re truly the best in the business. I’m grateful for the incredible experiences and friendships. I look forward to staying connected and collaborating with them on future projects.”

Of course, Wright was named a special assistant to the president at Villanova after his retirement. In that role, he is involved with fundraising, advising, and education.

Wright Coached Villanova For 21 Seasons

The Hall of Fame coach spent 21 seasons at Villanova, where he led the Wildcats to two national titles (2016, 2018) and four appearances in the Final Four. He had an overall record of 642-282 (.695) at Hofstra and Villanova.

Wright assumed the reins of the Wildcats’ program in 2001 and posted a record of 520-197 (.725) in 21 seasons at the helm. The 2016 championship run included several other notable achievements.

Villanova was the first school without an FBS football program to win the NCAA men’s title since Villanova’s own championship in 1985. The Wildcats were also the first team in 31 years to defeat four straight AP top 10 teams (Miami, Kansas, Oklahoma, and North Carolina) in their run.

They were also the only team since the 1985 Villanova championship squad to beat four straight top 3 seeds during their title run: two 1 seeds (Kansas and North Carolina), one 2 seed (Oklahoma) and one 3 seed (Miami).

Wright ended his coaching career as a six-time Big East Coach of the Year, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 11, 2021.

Wright Will Forever Be Known As Wildcats’ Winningest Coach

Furthermore, Villanova President the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, OSA, and Villanova Vice President and Director of Athletics Mark Jackson released this joint statement in 2022 after his retirement from coaching:

“We would like to start by expressing our immense gratitude to Jay Wright for his incredible leadership of Villanova Men’s Basketball for the past 21 years. He has led our storied program with class, humility and grace, leaving an indelible impact on this community. Jay’s legacy at Villanova extends well beyond the numerous awards, accolades, and championships.

“He will be forever known to our community as Villanova’s winningest coach, who did things the ‘Wright’ way, guiding, developing, and empowering the student-athletes who played for him to not only be better on the basketball court but in their personal lives. Jay taught us all the true meaning of attitude, so, on behalf of everyone associated with Villanova Basketball, we would like to express our overwhelming gratitude for everything he has done for Villanova.”

In March, the Wildcats fired Kyle Neptune, Wright’s successor and former assistant coach, and replaced him with former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard.