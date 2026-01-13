Jaylen Brown Fined $35,000 After Blasting NBA Officials

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was hit with a $35,000 fine by the NBA on Monday for publicly ripping the officiating after Boston’s 100-95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The league announced the penalty after Brown criticized referees both in his postgame media availability and on social media.

What Brown Said After the Game

Brown, who scored 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the loss, didn’t hold back when discussing the officiating at TD Garden. He labeled certain calls “terrible tonight” and said the inconsistent whistle hurt Boston’s chances.

“I’ll accept the fine at this point… I thought it was some bulls—t tonight,” Brown told reporters. “I hope somebody can just pull up the clips, because it’s the same s— every time we play a good team.”

Brown also called out crew chief Curtis Blair by name, saying the officials “got away with a lot” and allowed physical defense without calls while penalizing the Celtics for minor contact.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/kDUKMWWeRG — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 12, 2026

Why Brown Was Penalized

The NBA prohibits players from publicly criticizing officiating in terms that impugn integrity or suggest bias. Brown crossed that line with his emotional remarks. The league issued the fine under its rules on public criticism of officials.

Brown even acknowledged the penalty ahead of time, saying “I’ll take the fine” in his press conference. He doubled down on that stance in an X post, writing “Fine me I’m sick of this s—t.”

Fine me I’m sick of this shit — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 11, 2026

Context of the Game

One major source of Brown’s frustration was Boston’s free-throw disparity. The Celtics attempted just four free throwsin the game, while the Spurs attempted 20. Brown himself didn’t get to the line once despite driving aggressively and taking 28 shots.

The Celtics have struggled with free-throw opportunities all season, ranking last in the league in free throws attempted per game. That trend has fueled Brown’s complaints over officiating in recent weeks.

Team Outlook After the Fine

Despite the fine and loss, Boston holds a 24–14 record and remains competitive in the Eastern Conference. Brown has emerged as a leader, especially with Jayson Tatum out due to injury.

Brown’s comments and fine could spark wider discussion about referee consistency and foul calls. The Celtics now move on to a road game against the Indiana Pacers, where Brown’s availability may be affected by a separate back spasm concern.