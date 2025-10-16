Jaylen Brown left the Celtics’ preseason finale due to hamstring tightness

To conclude the 2025-26 preseason, the Celtics hosted the Raptors at home on Wednesday evening. For a majority, if not all of the year, Boston will be without Jayson Tatum.

The one-time NBA champion is still recovering from an Achilles tear in the 2025 playoffs. Knowing they’ll be without Tatum, Jaylen Brwon and Derrick White will have expanded roles. During a 110-108 win vs. Toronto, Boston’s SF Jaylen Brown suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter. Brown did not return to the game, and head coach Joe Mazzulla said he expects the all-star to be “OK.”

Will Jaylen Brown miss any time due to a hamstring injury?

BREAKING: Jaylen Brown is in the locker room after holding his left leg on this play. 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/jRfJOwaAlt — Playoff BOS (@PlayoffBOS) October 16, 2025



Midway through the first quarter on Wednesday night, Boston’s Jaylen Brown was seen grabbing at the back of his leg. In clear discomfort, Brown exited the game and did not return. Later on, the Celtics ruled out Jaylen Brown due to left hamstring tightness. Without Brown for the final three quarters, Boston had to battle for a win vs. the Raptors. Derrick White led Boston with 33 points in that 110-108 win vs. the Raptors. White was 10-23 from the field and 6-17 from beyond the arc.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Boston’s head coach Joe Mazzulla said he expects Jaylen Brown to be “OK.” However, Mazzulla did mention that he didn’t have a full update at the time. The Celtics can’t afford for Jaylen Brown to miss extended time due to injury. Boston is heavily relying on Brown, especially without Jayson Tatum’s production.

Jaylen Brown Leaves Game With Hamstring Tightness https://t.co/d6fnNEKXX4 — RealGM (@RealGM) October 16, 2025

Jaylen Brown’s minor hamstring injury comes at an inopportune time for the Celtics. Their first game of the 2025-26 regular season is on Wednesday, October 22, vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. That gives Jaylen Brown less than a week to rest and recover before the grind of the regular season begins. Barring a major setback, Brown should be available for Boston.

If the Celtics want to contend in the East, they need elite production from Jaylen Brown. The soon-to-be 29-year-old has been a reliable player for Boston over the last six seasons. He’s averaged 20+ points per game for six straight seasons. His personal best was 26.6 points per game in 2022-23. Boston will need that number closer to 30+ points per game in 2025-26 without Jayson Tatum. Will it be a career-best season for Jaylen Brown in 2025-26?