Jaylen Brown currently owns the best-paid contract in the NBA, but he assures that player agents are misrepresenting them. The most-recent example of this is how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped his agency last month and will begin to represent himself from now on.

This is why the Celtics star tweeted how he loved the fact that the MVP runner up made this move. “I tweeted that I love that because he’s just going to walk in and say max (contract),” Brown defended the Canadian’s decision. “That’s all he’s got to say.”

The 26-year-old admitted during a recent appearance on Barstool’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that he’s had his own issues in the business. “I hope I ruffle all the (expletive) feathers, like all of them, because the agency model isn’t working,” the Boston player said.

Brown later provided some context about his own journey navigating the basketball industry without an agent when he first got drafted. “It’s a bunch of players going broke when they retire and that ain’t ruffling no feathers,” JB shared.

The All-Star, who inked a 5-year superman extension with the Celtics two years ago, then added: “It’s a bunch of players, 60 percent of players within the first 10 years are losing the majority of their wealth.”

“You can blame the athlete and their living expenses, of course,” he continued. “But they were 18 or 19 years old when they came into wealth and the people that represented them didn’t help them handle that in no capacity or care to. After they get you, and get in your pocket, they just go get the next one and get in his pocket.”

Jaylen fearlessly said he didn’t care if his comments were controversial. “If you can’t help me at 18 or 19 years old to maintain my wealth, build a legacy, and keep what I am earning and be able to influence me on my decision-making, you shouldn’t be representing me in the first place,” the player concluded.