Jaylen Brown Shows Support of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Latest Move

Jaylen Brown Makes Headlines On and Off the Court at All-Star Weekend

For Jaylen Brown, All-Star Weekend wasn’t just about basketball.

The Boston Celtics star made his fourth career All-Star appearance on Sunday, contributing to Team Shaq’s victory in the new mini-tournament format. Across two shortened games, Brown totaled 12 points, helping his squad claim the title. But while Brown was competing in San Francisco, an even more meaningful victory—at least to him—was taking place on the other side of the country.

At the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) winter meeting in New York City, Brown was re-elected to a third term as a vice president of the NBA players’ union. Having already served two three-year terms in the role, Brown’s re-election solidifies his status as one of the league’s most influential voices off the court—an advocate for player empowerment and self-determination.

He also supported MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander despite the possibility of an NBA finals matchup between their respective squads.

A Message for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

That advocacy was on display again Tuesday when Brown reacted to news that fellow All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had parted ways with his agent to represent himself in future contract negotiations.

Brown kept his message short but telling. Responding to the report on social media, he simply wrote:

“Love this.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s decision to go without an agent is a bold one, particularly for a player of his caliber. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard, averaging 32.5 points per game and leading his team to the best record in the Western Conference, is firmly in the MVP race. He is eligible for a four-year, $294.3 million supermax extension this summer, and by negotiating without an agent, he would avoid the standard commission fees on a deal that is essentially predetermined by NBA contract rules.

The decision mirrors Brown’s own philosophy on player independence. While Brown remains represented by Jason Glushon of Glushon Sports Management, he has long championed athletes taking greater control of their careers. That belief was at the heart of one of Brown’s most significant business decisions—declining endorsement deals with major shoe brands like Nike and Adidas in favor of launching his own independent sneaker company, 741.

The Business of Basketball Meets the Battle for a Championship

While Brown and Gilgeous-Alexander share similar views on career autonomy, they may also share the court in the NBA Finals.

The Thunder (44-10) and the Celtics (39-16) currently hold the top two records in the NBA. According to ESPN betting odds, Boston (+180) and Oklahoma City (+210) are the favorites to meet in the Finals, setting up what would be a thrilling showdown between two of the league’s brightest young stars.

The Celtics missed a tonne of good looks against the Thunder. Credit OKC for turning the Cs over and making things consistently tough. It would be a rock fight of a series, but there's nothing to be alarmed about. If the Cs shoot 19% from three in a series, they will lose. pic.twitter.com/JZVxvD8LDX — Jake Issenberg (@jakeissenberg) January 6, 2025

For now, though, Brown remains focused on both his play and his influence. His third term as an NBPA vice president ensures that his voice will continue to shape the league’s future, while his words of encouragement for Gilgeous-Alexander reinforce his stance on player independence.

On the court, he’s chasing a championship. Off the court, he’s helping shape the next era of NBA player empowerment.