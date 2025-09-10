Jaylen Brown turned down a $50 million deal from Nike to protect his voice

Boston’s Jaylen Brown just completed his ninth professional season in the NBA. All of them have been with the Celtics. Over his career, Brown has been known for being an outspoken individual off the court.

He’s never afraid to share his opinion and stand up for what he believes in. This has led to some hurdles in Brown trying to land a shoe deal over the years. In September 2024, Jaylen Brown revealed he was offered a $50 million deal by Nike. Recently, Brown was on the “Big Trigger Morning Show” and detailed why he turned down that deal. The 28-year-old was adamant about not compromising his voice.

Why did Jaylen Brown reject a massive deal from Nike?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Tigger Morning Show (@bigtiggermorningshow)



Boston Celtics SF Jaylen Brown was recently on the “Big Trigger Morning Show.” He discussed his decision to turn down a $50 million deal and create his own shoe brand. The 2024 NBA champion detailed how players have “little catchphrases” when they sign contracts with a well-known brand. He noted that companies can terminate the contracts of any player who says something controversial or out of the brand’s ecosystem. That made Brown feel like he was voiceless if he signed with Nike.

Jaylen Brown did not want to compromise his voice off the court. That’s partially why he did not accept Nike’s $50 million offer. Boston’s all-star SF is well-known for his ongoing feud with Nike. During the 2023-24 season, Jaylen Brown was wearing Kobe’s because they were the best shoes on the market for him. However, Kobe’s are under the Nike brand.

Jaylen Brown wore Swoosh-less “Reverse Grinch” Nike Kobe 6s today for NBA Christmas 👀 pic.twitter.com/aq1i3K0HrM — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 26, 2023

To bypass Nike, Brown took the patented swoosh logo off the Kobe’s he was wearing. Nike did not appreciate what Brown did, and it has led to some serious consequences. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kawhi Leonard had an injury and had to leave Team USA. There was an open roster spot, and many thought Jaylen Brown was worthy. However, that final roster spot was given to his Celtics teammate, Derrick White.

That’s largely because Nike is a major partner with Team USA. The company did not want to see Brown wearing the Nike logo. Since then, both parties have continued to take subtle jabs at one another. In the meantime, Jaylen Brown has created his own brand, “741.” Money was never the issue for Jaylen Brown. Despite not signing with Nike, Brown is living comfortably and has remained adamant about not losing his voice to a brand.