Jaylen Brown’s three-point percentage in 2024-25 is the worst of his career

With a 47-19 record, the Celtics are comfortably second in the Eastern Conference. The team is coming off a 118-112 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday. Boston has 16 games left in the regular season.

For the sixth consecutive season, Jaylen Brown is averaging over 20+ points per game for the Celtics. Brown was named an all-star in 2024-25 but his three-point percentage is down compared to his career average. Through 55 games, Brown is shooting (.316) percent from beyond the arc this season. By far the lowest of his career.

Can Jaylen Brown improve his three-point shooting before the playoffs?

Jaylen brown bummed it all game smh .. and we really gave up open layups for threes smfh .. wat an statement win for okc and eye opener for us . OKC can probably beat us 4 times smh … i guess we’ll see if thats the finals .. tough loss https://t.co/KAiSJVEyML — Marz (@BeatzFromMarz) March 13, 2025



Four-time all-star Jaylen Brown is in his ninth season with the Celtics. For his career, Brown shoots (.356) percent from beyond the arc. That is right near the average three-point percentage for small forwards. However, in 2024-25, Brown is shooting just (.316) percent from beyond the arc. That is far and away the lowest of his career with Boston.

In 2023-24, Brown shot (.354) percent from deep. Brown is averaging (5.9) three-pointers attempted per game. During Boston’s run to win the NBA title last season, Brown shot (.327) percent from beyond the arc. The 28-year-old has been in a slump from beyond the arc and Boston needs that to change before the 2025 playoffs.

On top of his three-point percentage being down, Brown’s effective field goal percentage is the second-lowest of his career. It’s at (.509) this season. Only (.508) in his rookie season was worse. The Celtics have 16 games left in the regular season. Can Jaylen Brown find consistency from beyond the arc or will that be a problem in the postseason?