The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 130-123 loss to the Thunder on Sunday night was further compounded by a worrying Jaylen Clark injury, after he was forced to exit in the third quarter.

Jaylen Clark Injury Leaves Short-Handed Timberwolves With More Problems

The Timberwolves failed to register a double-header over high-flying Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, having inflicted only its 10th loss of the season less than a fortnight ago.

On a night where Minnesota were certainly not short on offensive inspiration – with Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards both posting 22 and 29 respectively – it was inevitably Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who snatched the headlines as NBA sportsbooks‘ clear MVP favorite put up his 33rd 30-plus point display of the season.

A depleted Timberwolves side has been forced to grapple with a spate of injuries of late, with the vast majority of its frontcourt sidelined on Sunday night.

The injury list may have gotten a little longer after Sunday’s loss, with Jaylen Clark heading to the locker room in the third quarter.

Mixed reports have said Clark complained of head or neck pain after he attempted a layup against Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Hartenstein, before landing off-balance on the hardwood and jerking his neck with force upon impact.

Clark – who has had to deal with more injuries than most in his short NBA career – will feel hard done by having racked up an impressive 14 points and four steals on 6-of-7 shooting from the field in 18 minutes of action.

His injury appeared to trigger a major defensive skid on Minnesota’s part, as they coughed up 42 points in the third quarter as the game slipped further out of reach.

⚠️ Head Injury Warning: Jaylen Clark’s head hit the floor very hard and neck snaps back. Praying it’s nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/xbV6RyquFA https://t.co/VUfmQtK1VO — MNMuse (@statmusewolves) February 24, 2025

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The severity of Clark’s injury remains unclear, although they are back in action immediately in a back-to-back against Sunday night’s opponents and they will likely tread with caution given the area of his injury.

The Timberwolves’ starting frontcourt – Rudy Gobert (back) and Julius Randle (groin), and key reserve Donte DiVincenzo (toe) – all missed Sunday’s contest, while Jesse Edwards (ankle) also sat out.

Clark and Minnesota will be hoping his problems don’t stretch beyond the weekend as they gear up for a taxing slate of the Thunder and Lakers this week.