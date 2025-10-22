Jayson Tatum’s Achilles Injury Puts Celtics’ Season in Question

Boston Opens 2025-26 Without Its Star

The Boston Celtics begin their 2025-26 campaign on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers — but without their franchise cornerstone, Jayson Tatum. The All-NBA forward tore his Achilles tendon during last year’s playoffs in a matchup against the New York Knicks, a devastating injury that immediately ended his postseason and now sidelines him for the foreseeable future.

Achilles injuries are among the toughest for athletes to overcome. The standard recovery timeline is around 12 months, meaning Tatum is widely expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season.

Tatum’s Recovery and Possible Return

According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Tatum has not completely ruled out returning before season’s end, but most around him believe a full-year recovery is best.

“Boston, which is gearing up for a run in the 2026–27 season, may see a trip to the lottery as more useful to the team’s long-term goals,” Mannix wrote.

Tatum reportedly consulted Kevin Durant for guidance on the process. Durant famously missed a full season after tearing his Achilles in 2019, then returned at an elite level. That comparison gives hope to Celtics fans that Tatum can eventually regain his All-NBA form.

Still, a comeback this season would be a major surprise. The organization appears focused on ensuring his long-term health rather than rushing his return.

Celtics Players Who Must Step Up

Even without Tatum, Boston enters an open Eastern Conference with room to compete. For the Celtics to stay relevant, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard must carry the load offensively. Last season, they averaged 22.2, 16.4, and 14.3 points, respectively.

Brown’s evolution into a primary star will be closely watched. He has long been considered Tatum’s co-star, but this year could define his ability to lead a team alone.

Boston also lost Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in offseason trades. To fill the void, the Celtics added Chris Boucher, Luka Garza, and Anfernee Simons, with Simons expected to provide much-needed scoring punch.

Looking Ahead

If the Celtics struggle, a lottery pick could help strengthen their future core when Tatum returns. For now, Boston’s challenge is simple: stay competitive, stay healthy, and prepare for the return of their superstar in 2026.