Jazz Reportedly Want 2 First-Round Picks For Walker Kessler

If the Los Angeles Lakers want Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, they will not be able to acquire him for less than two first-round draft picks, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

Jazz Have Steep Asking Price For Walker Kessler

Buha said in a Monday livestream (31:30 mark) of his YouTube podcast that he’s “heard nothing but” the Jazz demanding at least two first-round picks and a young player for Kessler.

However, the Lakers have only one tradable first-round pick over the next seven years, and that selection can only come in 2031 or 2032, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Los Angeles already owes the Jazz a first-round pick in 2027, although that selection is top-four protected, and previously sent an unprotected 2029 first to the Dallas Mavericks.

Lakers Can Only Offer First-Round Pick Swaps, Second-Round Pick

This means the Lakers can only offer first-round pick swaps in 2026, 2028, 2030, 2031 or 2032, or a 2031 second-round pick trade, according to Marks.

“The Lakers cannot do that trade,” Buha said about the Jazz’s asking price for Kessler. “They can do one pick, and one young player, and a swap. You could do a couple swaps. I probably would try to hold off on the later swaps, but throw in three swaps, or take away the protections on the top pick in 2027.”

Buha noted that if Utah decides to lower its asking price for Kessler, he feels “maybe there’s a way” but is “skeptical” the Lakers could present the Jazz with an enticing trade package that features Dalton Knecht, either the 2031 or 2032 first-rounder, and the removal of top-four protection from the Jazz’s 2027 first-round pick.

Lakers Contacted Jazz Last Season

This is the same story, different year. When the Lakers pursued Kessler during the 2024-25 campaign, the organization found Jazz CEO Danny Ainge’s asking price “was too steep,” per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

That ultimately led to the purple and gold reaching out to the Charlotte Hornets to inquire about Mark Williams. The Lakers traded for Williams at the deadline but had to rescind the deal shortly after due to a failed physical.

Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 58 games (all starts) last season. The 7-footer also finished 66.3% shooting from the field and 52% from the foul line.

Kessler Trailed Only Victor Wembanyama In Blocks

According to Basketball Reference, Kessler ranked second in blocks per game (2.4) last season, trailing only San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama (3.8). He was fourth in total blocks (138) as well.

Kessler, who turns 24 on July 26, is also the first NBA player to average at least two blocks per game in each of his first three seasons since Tim Duncan from 1997-2000.

Utah has not made Kessler available in trade discussions. If the Jazz did decide to move the 2022 first-round pick, he would come with a steep asking price, per Buha.