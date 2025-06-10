Jazz Trade Rumors: Utah To ‘Aggressively Shop’ Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson

The Utah Jazz are expected to “aggressively shop” veteran guards Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson this offseason. Both guards were traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers in separate deals.

Jazz To Make Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson Available For Trade

Sexton was part of the Donovan Mitchell trade in September 2022, while Clarkson was dealt by Cleveland in December 2019 for Dante Exum and multiple second-round draft picks.

” The Jazz are going to try pretty hard to move Sexton and Clarkson this summer. As for John [Collins], I think the Jazz are also open to moving him, but his contract now holds a bit more value,” The Athletic’s Trey Jones posted Monday on X.

Utah is reportedly planning to build around Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler for the foreseeable future. The Jazz would consider trading either one for several first-round picks.

However, neither are currently available on the market.

Clarkson, Sexton Are Entering The Final Year Of Their Contracts

Although Markkanen is under contract for the next four seasons, after renegotiating and then extending his contract last August, the 7-footer is now technically eligible for a trade.

Collins ($26.58 million), Clarkson ($14.28 million), and Sexton ($19.17 million) are all entering the last year of their deals. Two of those three will potentially be moved, per Jones.

In 63 games (61 starts) this season, Sexton averaged 18.4 points on 48% shooting from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point territory, while Clarkson logged 16.2 points on 40.8% shooting from the field and 35.2% from deep in 37 contests (nine starts).

The contracts of Svi Mykhailiuk ($3.7 million) and Johnny Juzang ($2.8 million) become guaranteed if they are on the roster after June 30. Collins has until June 27 to opt in to his $26.6 million salary.

Jazz Own 11 First-Round Picks

Utah will have the non-tax midlevel ($14.1 million), biannual ($5.1 million), second-round, and veteran minimum exception available. They have a $3.5 million trade exception as well.

As for the 2025 NBA draft, the Jazz have the fifth pick and own three additional picks, including a first from Minnesota. All 15 players are under contract for next season, but Utah has financial flexibility to be active in trades.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Utah has $60 million in expiring contracts and no player on the roster other than Markkanen who will earn more than $27 million.

The Jazz own 11 first-round picks, including a combined five unprotected first-rounders (two in 2027 and 2029) from Cleveland and Minnesota. The Wolves will send a top-five protected first in 2029.

Utah also has nine second-round picks available to use in a trade.