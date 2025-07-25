Jazz Waive Jaden Springer Ahead of Contract Guarantee Date

The Utah Jazz have waived Jaden Springer ahead of his July 25 contract guarantee date.

Had Utah kept Springer on the roster, he would have seen the protection in his $2.34 million non-guaranteed contract increase from $0 to $400,000, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Springer also would’ve received $600,000 had he stayed on the roster on opening night.

Celtics Traded Jaden Springer To Jazz At February’s Deadline

At February’s trade deadline, the Boston Celtics traded Springer and a future second-round pick to the Houston Rockets at February’s trade deadline. Houston then waived the former first-rounder, and he joined Utah after clearing waivers.

Springer came off the bench in 26 games for the Celtics last season. He averaged just 1.7 points and 5.4 minutes per game with Boston in his fourth NBA campaign.

The 6-foot-4 guard joined the Jazz on a 10-day contract. When his deal expired, he signed a three-year contract in March, but the last two years were not guaranteed. His deal included a $2.66 million club option for 2026-27.

Springer made 17 appearances (two starts) with Utah last season, averaging 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 13.2 minutes per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field.

Springer Feels Blessed To Have Played For Boston

Following a matchup with his former team on March 10, Springer praised Celtics general manager Brad Stevens for the communication and support he received leading up to his eventual trade.

“Brad told me like before it actually [happened],” Springer said. “He gave me a heads up like, ‘Hey, something might happen,’ so I’m happy he gave me like a heads up.

“I appreciate Brad for bringing me in, let me get a championship with them guys, and be on the team. So I appreciate them. I got love for them, so it’s pretty cool.”

In Utah’s 110-106 road loss to the Charlotte Hornets on March 31, he recorded a season-high 11 points on 4-of-9 (44.4%) shooting from the floor and a pair of free throws.

In 110 career NBA regular-season games (six starts), Springer has averaged 2.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 8.8 minutes per contest on a .409/.238/.773 shooting split.

Per Spotrac, the Jazz now have 15 players on standard contracts.