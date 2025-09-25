The Utah Jazz and veteran center Walker Kessler aren’t expected to reach an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Jones reported Wednesday that Kessler and the Jazz held “multiple meetings” during the offseason and Utah made a formal offer to the center, but both sides haven’t come close to finalizing an agreement.

Walker Kessler Could Have A Cap Hold Of $14.9 Million In 2026

Kessler, 24, will earn $4.9 million on the final year of his rookie contract before hitting restricted free agency in 2026. He signed his current four-year, $13.37 million deal with Utah after the 2022 NBA draft.

Despite not reaching an agreement on an extension, the Jazz still “highly value Kessler and see him as a cornerstone to the future” as one of the best young defensive centers in the league, per Jones.

Utah could offer Kessler a five-year deal, but that wouldn’t be the best move financially.

“By not signing Kessler now, he would have a cap hold of $14.9 million next summer, which would give the Jazz enough space to keep Kessler’s hold, and still do work in free agency,” Jones wrote.

“Then, theoretically, the Jazz and Kessler can come to an agreement. Because Utah holds Kessler’s bird rights, the Jazz would be able to exceed the cap by signing him.”

Kessler Led Jazz In Rebounds, Blocks Last Season

If Utah gives in and extends Kessler now, his cap hold would be whatever that contract has in place, meaning the Jazz would be less flexible to make roster moves.

The Auburn product is now set to enter his fourth NBA season.

Kessler averaged career highs of 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 58 games (all starts) last season with Utah. The 7-footer also finished 66.3% shooting from the field and 52% from the foul line.

Per Basketball Reference, Kessler also ranked second in blocks per game (2.4), trailing only San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama (3.8). He was fourth in total blocks (138) as well.

Kessler is also the first NBA player to average at least two blocks per game in each of his first three seasons since Tim Duncan from 1997-2000.

The Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.