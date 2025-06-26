In one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 NBA Draft last night, Ace Bailey wasn’t chosen as the No. 3 or No. 4 first-round selection. One of the biggest talents of his class was finally chosen by the Jazz as the fifth overall pick, even though he wasn’t expecting this team to go for him.

It was Utah president of of basketball operations Austin Ainge who told the press that they were always eyeing the Rutgers star, despite the youngster himself saying he had “no idea” they were even interested in his services. “We really like him as a player, and a fit in our program,” the executive assured.

One thing for sure is, Utah also was not among his preferred destinations, as reported by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony leading up to the NBA draft. Nevertheless, he’s convinced he will get along with his new teammates by saying, “I feel like once I come in, it’s going to be a lot of work.”

The 18-year-old, who cancelled any previous workouts with NBA clubs heading into the draft, further explained his mentality: “I feel like I’m a person that likes to work out a lot. I’m going to push my teammates to be the best they can be. I want to come in and be a leader as a young cat.”

His road to the 2025 NBA Draft has been a curious one, to say the least. The top prospect has opted for declining work outs with all franchises who have shown interest in his services, and even went all the way to cancel one of them. However, he doesn’t seem fazed by people doubting his abilities.

During recent press conferences, he didn’t seem to bothered by the media questioning his maturity. “I can control what I can control. Me playing basketball,” the young start shared on Tuesday, just a day before the most important night of his career.

Most of the interrogation has been centred around his process, as most top prospect take advantage of the opportunity to train with NBA organizations before the big day. “I’m just blessed to be in this position I am right now. That’s all. Take it day-by-day,” said the former Rutgers star.