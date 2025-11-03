Jazz’s Walker Kessler Undergoes Tests on Left Shoulder

Utah Jazz star center Walker Kessler will miss the final four games of the team’s five-game road trip, as he heads back to Utah to undergo testing on his left shoulder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reported Sunday.

Walker Kessler Averaged Career-High Numbers Last Season

Kessler, 24, missed the majority of the preseason because of left shoulder bursitis, but the 7-footer was able to play in Utah’s first five games to open the season.

So far this campaign, Kessler has averaged career highs of 14.4 points, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 30.8 minutes per contest while shooting 70.3% from the field and a career-best 70% from the free throw line.

Walker Kessler Injury Report: Walker did not travel with the team to Charlotte. He has returned to Salt Lake City to undergo further testing on his left shoulder. #TakeNote — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 2, 2025



Last season, the Auburn product averaged career highs of 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 58 games (all starts) with Utah. He also finished 66.3% shooting from the floor and 52% from the foul line.

Per Basketball Reference, Kessler also ranked second in blocks per game (2.4), finishing behind only San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama (3.8). He was fourth in total blocks (138) as well.

In addition, Kessler became the first NBA player to average at least two blocks per game in each of his first three seasons since Tim Duncan from 1997-2000.

Kessler To Become Restricted Free Agent Next Summer

Kessler is in a contract year after failing to come to terms on a rookie-scale extension with the Jazz this past offseason. He will become a restricted free agent next summer.

Per Spotrac, Kessler signed his current four-year, $13.37 million deal with Utah after the 2022 draft. The Jazz could have offered him a five-year deal, but that wouldn’t have been the best move financially.

“By not signing Kessler now, he would have a cap hold of $14.9 million next summer, which would give the Jazz enough space to keep Kessler’s hold, and still do work in free agency,” The Athletic’s Tony Jones reported in September.

“Then, theoretically, the Jazz and Kessler can come to an agreement. Because Utah holds Kessler’s bird rights, the Jazz would be able to exceed the cap by signing him.”

With Kessler sidelined, Jusuf Nurkic will remain in the starting five, per Larsen.

Through six games (one start) this season, Nurkic has averaged 7.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 17.2 minutes per outing while shooting 39% from the floor.

The Jazz will continue their five-game trip at Boston on Monday.