NBA veteran guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. has reportedly signed a three-year contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv, a professional basketball club based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Jeff Dowtin Jr. Has Played Four NBA Seasons

NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported earlier this week that the 28-year-old point guard received interest from several European clubs.

Dowtin went undrafted in 2020 out of the University of Rhode Island and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Orlando Magic. However, he didn’t make his NBA debut until 2021 when the Golden State Warriors claimed him off waivers.

The 6-foot-3 Dowtin played one game with the Milwaukee Bucks on a 10-day contract the following season before returning to the Magic on a 10-day deal. He also spent time with the Toronto Raptors before joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

Dowtin spent last season with the Sixers on a two-way contract after signing a two-way contract in March 2024. He appeared in 41 games (three starts), averaging 7.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 15.1 minutes per contest.

Dowtin Joins Two Former Sixers On Maccabi Tel Aviv

In 87 career NBA regular-season games (three starts), Dowtin has averaged 4.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 13 minutes per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc.

According to Basketball Reference, in Philadelphia’s 122-103 road win over the Washington Wizards on April 9, he recorded a career-high 30 points on 11-of-15 (73.3%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-7 (57.1%) from deep.

Dowtin received praise from one veteran big man last season.

“I feel like that’s coach’s son,” Andre Drummond said. “Jeff Dowtin is an amazing, amazing backup point guard. Super smart. I didn’t really get a chance to see him until this year, but he’s a super smart player. He knows where he needs to be on the floor. He’s great in the offense getting us into our sets so he’s definitely a key guy for our team.”

Dowtin also played under head coach Nick Nurse with the Raptors in the 2022-23 season.

Stein added in his report that Dowtin is the third member of last season’s Sixers team to sign a deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv. He joins Lonnie Walker IV and Oshae Brissett.