Jeff Teague Sees Big Potential in Heat’s Kel’el Ware

Rising Star in Miami

The Miami Heat have a strong one-two punch at center. Bam Adebayo remains the anchor, but Kel’el Ware is quickly building his reputation as one of the NBA’s most promising young big men. The 20-year-old impressed in his rookie season, earning recognition not only from fans but also from former players.

Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague recently praised Ware’s development on his Club 520 podcast.

“He’s for sure promising,” Teague said. “What did he average last year? If he can get that up to 17,” he added, suggesting Ware could compete for the NBA’s Most Improved Player (MIP) award.

From College Standout to NBA Contributor

Ware’s path to the league was marked by steady growth. He began his college career at Oregon, where he averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. After transferring to Indiana, his production soared. He averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and shot an efficient 58% from the field and 42% from three in 30 games.

The Heat selected Ware 15th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, betting on his athleticism and skill. As a rookie, Ware played 64 games and started 36, averaging 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game. He also shot 55% from the floor and 31% from deep, showing both efficiency and range for a young center.

A Rare Opportunity Ahead

Teague’s comments put Ware in elite company. Only seven players in NBA history have won Most Improved Playerhonors during their second season. That list includes Alvin Robertson (1986), Kevin Duckworth (1988), Dana Barros (1995), Gilbert Arenas (2003), and Monta Ellis (2007), among others.

The odds are long — second-year players rarely receive MIP consideration, as voters usually expect natural progress. Still, Ware’s combination of size, touch, and defensive presence could make him hard to ignore.

If Ware makes the leap Jeff Teague envisions, he won’t just improve — he could become the next breakout star in Miami’s frontcourt and etch his name into NBA history.