Jeff Teague Tells Hilarious Story On Why He Pushed LeBron James in the 2016 NBA Playoffs

Jeff Teague played 12 seasons in the NBA and retired after 2020-21. He was a one-time all-star and won an NBA title in his final season with Milwaukee.

The 36-year-old is one of three co-hosts on The Club 520 Podcast. Recently, Teague told a story of why he pushed LeBron James into the stands during a playoff game.

Jeff Teague says he was a “sore loser” when he pushed LeBron James

Jeff Teague played the first seven years of his career for the Hawks. He was the 19th overall pick by Atlanta in the 2009 NBA draft out of Wake Forest. Teague played 12 seasons in the NBA and made the playoffs 10 times. Twice he was eliminated by LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the playoffs. One of those occasions was the Eastern Conference Finals.

During a Hawks vs. Cavaliers playoff game in 2016, Teague recalls why he pushed LeBron James. The former NBA champion told the story on his Club 520 Podcast. Teague said that he never won a single playoff game vs. James in his NBA career and that angered him. When Hawks fans were cheering for James, Teague let his emotions get the best of him. He “shoulder-checked” James into the first row of stands and fans around the league were not happy.

Teague noted that he had to delete Instagram right away after he started receiving death threats via social media. He said fans threatened to kill him if James would have been hurt. On his podcast, Teague called himself a “sore loser.” All that is in the past and Teague has been retired for four seasons. Meanwhile, LeBron James is in his 22nd season. That has to enrage Teague that James is still playing at such a high level at 40.