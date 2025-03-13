Jess Hilarious just gave the world an unfiltered look inside Shaquille O’Neal’s Atlanta mansion, and the details are wild. According to the comedian, the NBA legend is living like Hugh Hefner, surrounded by four women who all play different roles in his household.

What Did Jess Hilarious Say About Shaq?

During a recent episode of her podcast, Jess didn’t hold back when describing what she saw at Shaq’s house:

“Shaq got four white b****es with big booties at his house. One was cleaning, one was in the basement, one was massaging his feet.”

She went on to compare Shaq’s lifestyle to singer Ne-Yo, who has been known for his open relationships:

“Shaq is living like Ne-Yo. He got a whole situation over there. They all got jobs to do.”

When asked if Shaq knew she would be putting this information out, Jess admitted:

“He ain’t let me record inside. But I don’t give a hot damn!”

Who Are Shaq’s Girlfriends?

Jess didn’t name the women she saw at Shaq’s mansion, but the description made it sound like they weren’t just guests. Instead, she painted a picture of an organized setup, with each woman seemingly playing a specific role in Shaq’s home.

While Shaq has been publicly linked to women like Laticia Rolle and Annie Ilonzeh in the past, there’s no confirmation on who these four women are or what their relationship with him is.

Is Shaq the New Hugh Hefner?

The idea of an NBA legend turning his mansion into a modern-day Playboy Mansion isn’t far-fetched. Hugh Hefner was known for his lifestyle, living with multiple women and making it part of his brand. Shaq, with his larger-than-life personality and fortune, seems to be doing a version of the same—except with more privacy.

Historically, former NBA stars have embraced extravagant retirement lives:

Wilt Chamberlain famously claimed he’d slept with 20,000 women.

famously claimed he’d slept with 20,000 women. Dennis Rodman had a wild social life, dating Madonna and partying globally.

had a wild social life, dating Madonna and partying globally. Michael Jordan kept his lifestyle more exclusive, spending heavily on gambling and luxury.

Meanwhile, Shaq is apparently kicking back in his mansion while women take care of everything—from cleaning to foot rubs.

How Did Shaq Respond to Jess Hilarious?

After Jess’s comments went viral, Shaq didn’t fire back or try to deny anything. Instead, he kept it short and simple, commenting:

“Dam Jess.”

It’s a classic Shaq move—no denial, no outrage, just letting people talk.

The Bottom Line

Jess Hilarious just gave the internet one of the funniest celebrity reveals in a while. Whether Shaq’s living the Hugh Hefner lifestyle or just enjoying retirement, one thing is clear: when you invite Jess Hilarious into your house, expect her to tell everybody what she saw.