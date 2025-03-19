Jimmer Fredette predicts his BYU Cougars will make the Sweet 16 in 2025

The 2025 NCAA Tournament officially starts on Thursday, March 20. Recently, former national player of the year Jimmer Fredette shared his March Madness pics.

Fredette has picked his BYU Cougars to make the Sweet 16 in 2025. That is one of his several picks we’ll look at below.

Jimmer Fredette’s Picks:

High Point to beat Purdue in the Round of 64

Akron to beat Arizona in the Round of 64

BUY to reach the Sweet 16

Duke to win the National Championship

The High Point Panthers finished the season 29-5 and 14-2 in the Big South Conference. To earn their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, High Point erased a 15-point deficit in the Big South Conference championship. They are one of four teams that are making their first March Madness appearance. With (81.7) points per game in 2024-25, High Point ranks 18th in the nation. Three players average at least 13+ points per game for the Panthers this season. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, #13 High Point is slated to play #4 Purdue. Jimmer Fredette has picked High Point to upset Purdue. Can the Panthers win an NCAA Tournament game in their first-ever appearance?

At 28-6, the Akron Zips finished first in the MAC in 2024-25. They were 17-1 in league play and won the MAC tournament championship for the second straight season. Akron was bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year and they’re looking to change that. The Zips have one of the top offenses in the nation this season. Their (84.0) point per game is seventh in the country. Nate and Tavari Johnson lead the team offensively. They both average 13+ points per game this season. Tavari Johnson’s (3.9) assists per game also leads the Zips. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, #13 Akron is slated to play #4 Arizona. Former BYU star Jimmer Fredette has picked Akron to upset the Wildcats in the first round. Fredette has two #13 seeds beating a #4 in the first round.

In 2024-25, BYU finished 24-9 and 14-6 in Big 12 play. The Cougars made the Big 12 Conference championship game but lost 75-54 to the Houston Cougars. Still, it was an impressive season for BYU and they earned a #6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The last time BYU made it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament was in 2010-11. That was Jimmer Frdette’s senior season with the Cougars and they made the regional semi-final. Leading the Cougars offensively in 2024-25 is junior forward Richie Saunders with (16.0) points per game. BYU’s (81.0) points per game as a team is 24th in the nation. Former BYU star Jimmer Fredette has picked his Cougars to make the Sweet 16. He has them beating Wisconsin in the Round of 32.

Duke – who are second-favourites to win March Madness according to NBA betting sites – finished the 2024-25 season 31-3 and 19-1 in ACC play. The Blue Devils dominated their opponents this season and rightfully earned a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Freshman sensation Cooper Flagg has been Duke’s best player all season. The 18-year-old is currently dealing with an ankle injury and could miss Duke’s first two games of the tournament. However, Duke does expect Flagg to make a return at some point. The Blue Devils were without Flagg and forward Maliq Brown for the ACC championship game vs. Louisville. Duke still dominated that game have high expectations in the 2025 NCAA tournament. Jimmer Fredette has picked the Ble Devils to win it all. He has them beating Kentucky in the Final Four and then the UConn Huskies in the National Championship.