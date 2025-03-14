Jimmy Butler wanted to be traded because he felt the Miami Heat were changing direction without him in mind, Andscape’s Marc Spears reported.

Over the course of the season, it was evident Tyler Herro was becoming the main feature of Miami’s offense. Herro’s had a tremendous season, blossoming to the extent of being named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

While Butler created many great memories with the Heat, this 2024-25 season featured public spats, a lack of effort in games and, ultimately, suspensions until the Heat could find a trade partner.

The 35-year-old forced a trade out of Miami after five successful seasons, with the sixth turning ugly in a hurry. The Golden State Warriors acquired Butler from the Heat, sending a 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected), Kyle Anderson and Andrew Wiggins to Miami, while Dennis Schroder was diverted to the Utah Jazz. Lindy Waters III also went to the Detroit Pistons.

In 14 games with the Warriors, Butler has averaged 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals. Golden State has gone 13-2 since the trade.

Butler Happy To Feel Wanted

Part of what factored into Butler not feeling valued in Miami was a contract extension failing to materialize during the summer. The Heat under team president Pat Riley have been extremely diligent about offering significant money to older players, with even franchise great Dwyane Wade proving no exception.

As tensions increased, Butler took the familiar route he’s traveled before in departing the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I saw a group that wanted me to be a part of it,” Butler told Andscape. “That’s all you ever wanted to be is wanted in this life, not just in this league. In anything, you want to be wanted. Needed is like a necessity. Wanted is like somebody’s choosing to bring you aboard this. I think that’s the ultimate sign of respect.”

All About Winning Now

One thing Butler has proven time and again is he can be a difference maker in the win column, especially in the playoffs.

In need of a lift and some better help for Stephen Curry, Butler has proven a great fit thus far. He has elevated the Warriors’ floor, especially when Curry is off the floor, and is proving a great asset on the defensive side of the ball as well.

“When I walked in, I was like, ‘Yo, look man, I’m only here to win,’” Butler said. “’I don’t care about nothing else. I don’t care about points. I don’t care about shots. I don’t care about none of that. I’m only here to win and I’ve always only been places to win. So, whatever y’all need me to do, y’all let me know.’

It must be said the Warriors have taken advantage of a favorable schedule thus far. Their next three games are against the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks, which should provide a clearer idea of how good this team really is.